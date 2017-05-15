Deepika Padukone owns French mag cover as she leaves for Cannes, see photos

Deepika Padukone snapped at Mumbai airport. (Source: Twitter) Deepika Padukone snapped at Mumbai airport. (Source: Twitter)

Deepika Padukone has her diary full. The actor took time off her Padmavati shoot to head to a cousin’s wedding and then immediately left for Cannes where she would be walking the red carpet on May 17 and 18. And it seems the French have smitten with her already. Deepika appeared on the cover of a French magazine Indes, whose cover announces, “India at Cannes Festival.” Deepika will attend prestigious film festival along with other Bollywood beauties including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor.

On Sunday, the actor was seen leaving India for Cannes and she looked stunning. The actor has left India to attend 70th Cannes Film Festival that will begin from May 17. Dressed in a beautiful maxi dress, Deepika’s look was a departure from her previous airport looks.

Deepika Padukone spotted at Mumbai airport last night #DeepikaAtCannes #LOrealParis pic.twitter.com/iimoQonDFF — Deepika Malaysia FC (@TeamDeepikaMY) May 15, 2017

Deepika Padukone on the cover of french magazine INDES May-June’17 issue ❤ pic.twitter.com/mc6d454Az4 — Deepika Malaysia FC (@TeamDeepikaMY) May 14, 2017

The actor’s last night appearance at the airport has caused a frenzy on social media. Several of her photographs have since gone viral on social media sites. We must say that the actor is taking her Cannes tour very seriously. Deepika along with Sonam and Aishwarya will be endorsing a cosmetic brand. Deepika will also walk the red carpet during may 17-18. On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai will walk on a red carpet on May 19-20 and Sonam Kapoor on May 21-22, a Times of India report said.

Bajirao Mastani actor made her Cannes debut in 2010 when she wore a Rohit Bal saree. It remains to be seen if Deepika will choose western outfit over traditional one this time around. Her appearance also gains significance in the backdrop of her recent appearance in Hollywood film xXx: Return of Xander Cage starring Vin Diesel. While Deepika hasn’t signed any other Hollywood movie yet, the actor is busy with her brand assignments.

Meanwhile, after 15 years Aishwarya will take her film Devdas to Cannes.

