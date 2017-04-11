Deepika Padukone on depression: Provide love and care to people suffering from mental illness

Deepika Padukone has collaborated with Karnataka government to spread awareness about depression and other mental illness. Deepika Padukone has collaborated with Karnataka government to spread awareness about depression and other mental illness.

Deepika Padukone, who runs the Live Love Laugh Foundation, has urged people to provide love and care to those suffering mental illness. Having battled depression at an early stage in her career, the actress started the Live Love Laugh Foundation with an aim to create awareness, de-stigmatise depression and encourage those afflicted with mental health issues to seek help.

On World Health Day last week, Deepika joined hands with the Karnataka government to spread the message. Talking about this, she said in a statement: “Depression can strike anyone regardless of their age, background or economic status. Unfortunately, those who suffer from depression and other mental health issues face prejudice and discrimination.”

Recent initiatives by the government show that the authorities are committed to addressing and combating the imposing challenge that depression presents. I hope together we create an environment where people afflicted with mental illnesses feel comfortable, safe and loved.”

On the work front, the actor made her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage, which went on to become one of the biggest hits of the world. While the film did not do good business in India, it went on to break several box office records at the international box-office. After making her Hollywood debut with the film xXx: Return of Xander Cage earlier this year, the actor is busy with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s historic period drama Padmavati, which also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.

Beyond that, the actor has been prepping up for her next Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus, Padmavati. The actor would be seen in the character of Rani Padmini. The film also stars Shahid Kapoor in the role of Raja Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khijli. Padmavati is scheduled for December release this year.

