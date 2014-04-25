Deepika Padukone not approached for Madhur Bhandarkar’s next

Deepika Padukone is currently busy with Happy New Year Deepika Padukone is currently busy with Happy New Year

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, known for his women-oriented films, was rumoured to have approached actress Deepika Padukone for his next but the actress has now denied the news.

Deepika Padukone, who had little idea about the script or the project in totality was left surprised when the news started doing the rounds. Deepika is currently busy with Happy New Year and will soon start shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s next with Ranbir Kapoor. Besides these two films she will also be seen in Homi Adajania’s Finding Fanny and Rajinikanth’s Kochadiiyaan.

