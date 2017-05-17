Cannes 2017: Deepika Padukone nails her red carpet debut in this spectacular gown. See photos

Deepika Padukone’s look at the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival 2017. Deepika Padukone’s look at the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival 2017.

After the first two looks of Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2017 were revealed, here is the red carpet look of the actor and she looks stunning. This is her debut as an actor representing the Indian film industry at the festival. Deepika Padukone was chosen as one of the brand ambassador for L’oreal Paris, post which she is appearing at the Cannes Festival 2017. The 70th anniversary of the film festival has also drawn other Indian celebrities including Sonam Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shruti Haasan, Vishaka Jitendra Singh, AR Rahman, Jayam Ravi, Arya, director Sundar C and others. Also, it looks like the Padmavati actor has managed to impress the fashion police so far with her looks.

Ethereal is an understatement. Deepika looks spectacular in a Marchesa gown, Jimmy Choo heels & bag & DeGrisogono jewels. #LifeAtCannes pic.twitter.com/FXYEYNpcFd — L’Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 17, 2017

L’oreal Paris India took to their Twitter page to post stunning photographs of the actor. They tweeted, “Ethereal is an understatement. Deepika looks spectacular in a Marchesa gown, Jimmy Choo heels & bag & DeGrisogono jewels. #LifeAtCannes.” According to social media, the actor seems to have nailed her debut as ‘#Lorealista’ in a stunning Marchesa number.

Deepika will be seen on May 17 and 18 in the Cannes Festival, followed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who will appear on May 19 and 20 and lastly Sonam Kapoor will be seen on May 21, and 22.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is currently busy with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, in which she plays the role of Rani Padmini alongside Shahid Kapoor and rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh.

