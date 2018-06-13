Fire breaks out at Deepika Padukone’s building, the Padmaavat actor is safe

Deepika Padukone’s building in Mumbai caught fire on Wednesday afternoon. Deepika Padukone’s building in Mumbai caught fire on Wednesday afternoon.

A fire broke out today at Mumbai’s Beaumonde Towers, where Deepika Padukone owns an apartment. It is being said that the B-wing of the tower in Mumbai’s Prabhadevi has caught fire. The reason for the fire is yet to be determined. A source close to Deepika has confirmed that the actor was not in the building when the fire broke out. She was out for the shoot of a brand.

“It’s not her house or office which has caught fire. It has happened on the 32nd floor. Fire brigade is on their way already. Deepika is on the set shooting for her brand. Her staff has evacuated the apartment,” a source close to Deepika Padukone told indianexpress.com.

Deepika bought an apartment in the building in 2010 with father Prakash Padukone. The property has been jointly registered in the name of Deepika and Prakash.

