Deepika Padukone might star in the sequel to Badlapur

Deepika Padukone might star in Badlapur 2 to be produced by Dinesh Vijan. Deepika Padukone might star in Badlapur 2 to be produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Deepika Padukone and Dinesh Vijan have worked together on many occasions including title track of Dinesh’s directorial debut Raabta. Dinesh, who also happens to be the producer of Badlapur, has apparently sounded the idea of Deepika playing the lead role in the sequel to the hit Varun Dhawan, Yami Gautam starrer-Badlapur. The second film is also expected to be a revenge drama.

According to reports in DNA, a source was quoted as saying, “A sequel to Badlapur, with a female protagonist and a completely new cast, is being planned. Dinesh has bounced the idea off to Deepika and she has loved it. It’s a character-driven role, just like Varun’s was in Badlapur. The script isn’t ready yet and once that’s done, the producer will give the actress a full narration and get her dates blocked for the film.”

Deepika just came back from Cannes, after red carpet debut at the internation film festival. She is currently busy with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, in which she plays the role of Rani Padmini. Her rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor are also cast in the film. Post November, the xXx: Return of Xander Cage actor will be working on Honey Trehan’s project. So, Badlapur 2 is expected to take off later in 2018.

Also read | Raabta in fresh trouble: Original singer of Mai Tera Boyfriend J-Star accuses T-series of stealing his song

Meanwhile, Dinesh Vijan’s film Raabta is in the middle of suit for plagiarism. The makers of the 2009 film Magadheera filed a case claiming Raabta was similar to the hit SS Rajamouli film starring Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. ​

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd