Deepika Padukone’s maternal grandfather dead

Deepika Padukone’s maternal grandfather passed away on January 30. Deepika did not make her grief public and preferred to simply be with her family to face this tragedy, according to a Mumbai Mirror report. The actor, who recently made her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage, is currently with her family.

Deepika had said during a media interaction earlier that she wanted to spend more time with her grandparents. “I celebrated my New Year with my grandparents. Today (January 1) is my grandfather’s 95th birthday. Every year I travel abroad to celebrate New Year, but this time I wanted to celebrate it my family, especially with him.”

Deepika is reported to be taking a short break from shooting Padmavati. We haven’t heard from Padukone since Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is directing Padmavati, was roughed up in Rajasthan. Deepika Padukone, who plays the title role in Padmavati, then said she was “deeply saddened and disheartened” by the attack on the ace director on the films set. She also said that there is no distortion of history in Padmavati.

Deepika had tweeted then, “In a state of shock!deeply saddened and disheartened by yesterday’s events!#Padmavati. As Padmavati, I can assure you that there is absolutely no distortion of history.#Padmavati. Our only endeavour is & has always been to share with the world the story of this courageous & powerful woman in the purest form there is.🙏.”

In a recent interview with Filmfare, the leggy lass also talked about how xXx: Return of Xander Cage came to her at a phase when she was looking for a solid challenge. But at the moment, our condolences to Deepika and her family.

