Deepika Padukone leaves for the worldwide promotion of xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Deepika Padukone and Hollywood star Vin Diesel recently attended the grand premiere of their forthcoming Hollywood action film xXx: The Return of Xander Cage here. Now, Deepika is set for its worldwide promotion and screening.

Deepika was spotted at the airport here on Friday night. She said: “I haven’t had the time to talk to anyone who has seen the film. I am happy for whoever came, they came to support and encourage.”

“We are so happy with the turnout of the media, and all our fans have been so amazing in these two days. Vin just left a while ago and he was so happy and overwhelmed by everything that India had to offer.”, added Deepika.

The premiere of the film took place on Thursday, and was attended by her fraternity members, friends, family and fans. Some of the Bollywood celebrities wished and congratulated Deepika for her achievement. Stars like Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Irrfan Khan, Shabana Azmi and Karan Johar attended the special premiere. An after-party was organised as well.

The movie will see Vin Diesel return as Xander Cage while Deepika will play the role of a huntress Serena Unger. Deepika, 30, says she is glad the makers of xXx agreed to release the film in India first, making India a big plan of the project.

Deepika was recently spotted at the Golden Globe Awards looking every bit a stunner for the do in her sunshine yellow gown. The film’s team has left for the US for its worldwide premiere, which will happen on January 20.