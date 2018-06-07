Follow Us:
Thursday, June 07, 2018
Deepika Padukone enjoys a day out with mom Ujjala, see photos

Deepika Padukone's latest outing with mother Ujjala Padukone for jewellery shopping is, reportedly, for her wedding with rumoured beau Ranveer Singh. 

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Published: June 7, 2018 4:44:58 pm
Deepika Padukone mom Ujjala shopping time Deepika Padukone was snapped on a day out with her mom Ujjala Padukone.
Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in Padmaavat, is currently on a break from work. On Wednesday, Deepika was snapped on a day out with her mom Ujjala Padukone. The actor was spotted exiting a famous jewellery showroom in Mumbai’s Bandra. The two were also seen at a restaurant later.

While it looks like a normal daughter-mother outing, a few reports suggest Deepika was doing her wedding shopping. The latest rumour about Deepika and her longtime beau Ranveer is that their wedding might take place in December this year. They have been in a steady relationship for over four years, although the two have never confirmed their relationship publically, they haven’t denied it either.

Deepika Padukone was seen at the MET gala in New York in May and then flew to France for the Cannes Film Festival.

Scroll to see Deepika Padukone’s latest clicks:

Deepika Padukone mom Ujjala shopping time Deepika with mom Ujjala Padukone. Deepika Padukone mom Ujjala shopping time Deepika Padukone looked gorgeous as ever. Deepika Padukone mom Ujjala shopping time Deepika’s Vishal Bhardwaj film was postponed due to her co-star Irrfan’s health. deepika mom Deepika and mom Ujjala Padukone outside a restaurant.

Deepika Padukone seems to be enjoying her break!

