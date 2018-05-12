Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut win hearts as they walk the red carpet at Cannes 2018

After slaying on the red carpet of the 71st Cannes Film Festival 2018 on Thursday, Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut walked the prestigious stretch on Friday again. The two Bollywood actors were on the top of their fashion game. While Deepika wore a gown on her second day at the French Riviera, the Queen actor opted for a jumpsuit. Also seen at the film festival was Huma Qureshi, who is making her debut at the Cannes red carpet for the brand Grey Goose.
Like her looks from her first day at the film festival, Deepika shared her photos from Day 2 on her Instagram handle. Just like her many followers, the one who is stumped by the gorgeous actor is her Padmaavat co-actor Ranveer Singh. The ever-so-energetic and vibrant Ranveer commented on every photo Deepika shared from Cannes 2018. Commenting on her red carpet look for day two, Ranveer wrote, “Gosh”. Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan also commented on the photo and suggested Deepika, “Should Hav worn this to the Met Ball..fabulous.” Deepika is presenting the brand L’Oreal and it is her second year at the film fest.
Here are Deepika Padukone’s other looks from her second day at Cannes 2018
Meanwhile, Kangana’s team also made sure to share the actor’s every look from her debut appearance at the Cannes Film Festival with her fans. From her shopping outing, her team lunch to the red carpet appearance, Kangana’s photos from the foreign land kept the buzz around her alive.
While Kangana and Deepika made a finale appearance on Friday, now the fans are all excited to see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, India’s poster girl for Cannes walking the red carpet at the coveted film festival. Aishwarya reached Cannes on Friday with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Sonam Kapoor will also walk the red carpet at the festival. Pakistani actor Mahira Khan has also reached Cannes promote the cosmetic brand L’Oreal.
