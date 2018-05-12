Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut win hearts as they walk the red carpet at Cannes 2018

Cannes 2018: Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone were on the top of their fashion game. Cannes 2018: Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone were on the top of their fashion game.

After slaying on the red carpet of the 71st Cannes Film Festival 2018 on Thursday, Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut walked the prestigious stretch on Friday again. The two Bollywood actors were on the top of their fashion game. While Deepika wore a gown on her second day at the French Riviera, the Queen actor opted for a jumpsuit. Also seen at the film festival was Huma Qureshi, who is making her debut at the Cannes red carpet for the brand Grey Goose.

Like her looks from her first day at the film festival, Deepika shared her photos from Day 2 on her Instagram handle. Just like her many followers, the one who is stumped by the gorgeous actor is her Padmaavat co-actor Ranveer Singh. The ever-so-energetic and vibrant Ranveer commented on every photo Deepika shared from Cannes 2018. Commenting on her red carpet look for day two, Ranveer wrote, “Gosh”. Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan also commented on the photo and suggested Deepika, “Should Hav worn this to the Met Ball..fabulous.” Deepika is presenting the brand L’Oreal and it is her second year at the film fest.

Deepika Padukone posed for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Ash Is The Purest White’ at the 71st international film festival, Cannes. (Photo by AP) Deepika Padukone posed for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Ash Is The Purest White’ at the 71st international film festival, Cannes. (Photo by AP)

Deepika Padukone walks the red carpet at Cannes 2018 on her second day there. (Photo by AP) Deepika Padukone walks the red carpet at Cannes 2018 on her second day there. (Photo by AP)

Deepika Padukone is presenting the brand L’Oreal and it is her second year at the film fest. (Photo by AP) Deepika Padukone is presenting the brand L’Oreal and it is her second year at the film fest. (Photo by AP)

Another photo of Deepika Padukone from Cannes Film Festival. (Photo by AP) Another photo of Deepika Padukone from Cannes Film Festival. (Photo by AP)

Here are Deepika Padukone’s other looks from her second day at Cannes 2018

Sharing her this look from Cannes, Deepika Padukone wrote on Instagram, “close your eyes and feel the summer breeze…💫 #Cannes2018.” Sharing her this look from Cannes, Deepika Padukone wrote on Instagram, “close your eyes and feel the summer breeze…💫 #Cannes2018.”

Sharing the photo on Instagram Deepika wrote, “strike a pose!✌🏽 #Cannes2018.” Sharing the photo on Instagram Deepika wrote, “strike a pose!✌🏽 #Cannes2018.”

Deepika’s stylist Shaleena Nathani shared the actor’s this look on her Instagram account. Deepika’s stylist Shaleena Nathani shared the actor’s this look on her Instagram account.

Meanwhile, Kangana’s team also made sure to share the actor’s every look from her debut appearance at the Cannes Film Festival with her fans. From her shopping outing, her team lunch to the red carpet appearance, Kangana’s photos from the foreign land kept the buzz around her alive.

Kangana Ranaut appeared in a jumpsuit on the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival. Kangana Ranaut appeared in a jumpsuit on the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival.

Kangana Ranaut strikes a pose at Cannes 2018. Kangana Ranaut strikes a pose at Cannes 2018.

Kangana Ranaut gets ready for a lunch with her team at Cannes. Kangana Ranaut gets ready for a lunch with her team at Cannes.

Kangana Ranaut was seen in a red leather dress earlier on Friday. Kangana Ranaut was seen in a red leather dress earlier on Friday.

Kangana Ranaut’s look for the all set for the Grey Goose party. (Photo: team_kangana_ranaut/Instagram) Kangana Ranaut’s look for the all set for the Grey Goose party. (Photo: team_kangana_ranaut/Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut goes out for shopping in Cannes. (Photo: team_kangana_ranaut/Instagram) Kangana Ranaut goes out for shopping in Cannes. (Photo: team_kangana_ranaut/Instagram)

While Kangana and Deepika made a finale appearance on Friday, now the fans are all excited to see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, India’s poster girl for Cannes walking the red carpet at the coveted film festival. Aishwarya reached Cannes on Friday with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Sonam Kapoor will also walk the red carpet at the festival. Pakistani actor Mahira Khan has also reached Cannes promote the cosmetic brand L’Oreal.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd