Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut and Mallika Sherawat grace the red carpet at Cannes 2018

Like every year, this year too the Cannes Film Festival has Bollywood beauties spilling their charm on the red carpet. While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor are yet to arrive at the French Riviera, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Huma Qureshi and Mallika Sherawat made a stylish appearance on the red carpet of the 71st edition of the prestigious film festival on Thursday. While Deepika and Mallika have walked the glamorous stretch earlier too, it was Kangana and Huma’s debut appearance on the red carpet.

Deepika, who has been teasing her fans from the last three days with her different looks, finally shared her red carpet look on her Instagram account. Sharing the photo, the Padmaavat actor wrote, “ready to rock and roll…🎷 #Cannes2018.” As soon as Deepika shared her photograph, her fans were all praise of her. This is Deepika’s second year at the film festival as the brand ambassador of fashion brand L’Oreal.

Another actor who was all excited to be on the red carpet of Cannes 2018 was Kangana Ranaut who looked every bit beautiful in her Zuhair Murad sheer gown. Kangana is at the French Riveria as a part of Vive Le Cinema, an initiative by a liquor brand Grey Goose to celebrate cinematic excellence through the global platform. “It is overwhelming to witness the recognition and appreciation for Indian cinema at international platforms like Cannes,” Kangana said in a statement to IANS. On the work front, Kangana is busy with her upcoming period drama Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.

Huma Qureshi was also present as the brand ambassador of Grey Goose. In her speech at the inauguration of the India Pavilion at Cannes, the Jolly LLB 2 actor emphasised on the democratisation of cinema. She said, “I think it is happening and it should happen. One thing is that more and more people are turning to digital, which of course makes the whole thing far cheaper and hence filmmaking is no longer a protected, elitist, closed medium anymore. More and more people now have access to making films and watching films. I think it is so important.”

Mallika Sherawat, who has been frequenting the red carpet of Cannes for many years now, did her bit to ensure the issue of human trafficking and sexual exploitation of children is heard on a global platform.

The 71st edition of Cannes Film Festival began on May 8 and will continue until May 19.

