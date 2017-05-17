Deepika Padukone just revealed her Cannes 2017 first look. Here is what Sonam Kapoor has to say

Deepika Padukone is all set to walk the red carpet at Cannes, and Sonam Kapoor hopes that she has a good time. Deepika Padukone is all set to walk the red carpet at Cannes, and Sonam Kapoor hopes that she has a good time.

Cannes 2017 is already underway and Deepika Padukone is all set to walk the red carpet. As Deepika revealed her day one look at Cannes, we spoke to Sonam Kapoor and this is what the Cannes queen has to say about Deepika’s debut at the French Riviera.

“I hope she has a good time. I don’t think I should be giving any advice to someone who has already walked several international red carpets,” said Sonam at the launch of her fashion brand, Rheson, which she has launched along with her sister Rhea Kapoor.

And what about Sonam, she is going to there at Cannes herself? To which she said, “I just believe in being myself. My sister styles me, but we haven’t really prepped that much this time. We have a brand that we are launching, I am shooting two films, she is making Veere Di Wedding. For the past couple of years we decided not to pressurise ourselves and just have a good time and got the best reviews because of it. So we don’t think about it much. It’s not about the status quo of being on the red carpet.”

Not spilling the beans on what her red carpet look is going to be like, Sonam then went ahead and said, “We are going for a brand. If it was for a movie, I would’ve been so stressed out I would faint on the red carpet. But because it’s for a make-up brand, I enjoy doing it. It’s about being beautiful and you look beautiful only if you’re happy inside and confident.”

Sonam Kapoor is leaving for Cannes Film Festival 2017 tomorrow and is quite excited for the same.

