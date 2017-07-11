Deepika Padukone is shopping and dining, but we are more carried away with her heart melting smile. Watch video

Deepika Padukone has shot for a new ad and she is winning hearts with her million dollar smile in it. Deepika Padukone has shot for a new ad and she is winning hearts with her million dollar smile in it.

Deepika Padukone might be busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus, Padmavati, but there is nothing which can stop her from having a great experience at ‘shopping’ and ‘dining’. This we can say after watching her latest TVC for a bank, where she is spreading charm with her heart warming smile. Every frame of the video is oozing confidence and oomph as the Piku actor is seen flaunting her picture perfect body. Don’t forget to notice her natural look with minimal makeup.

Deepika, the brand ambassador of 18 brands recently shot for Axis bank’s new advertisement which has been filmed by New York-based director and photographer Dean Freeman. The official Twitter handle of the bank shared the commercial featuring the Mastani of Bollywood on its Twitter handle. From cosmetics, airlines to mobile companies, all major brands want her on its side. Courtesy, the popularity she has gained throughout the years with her stellar performance, not only Bollywood but even Hollywood is vying for her. Also, she has made herself a sought-after face in the ad world too.

A whole new world of possibilities & indulgences is at your fingertips. All you need is your Axis Bank Card. It’s time to #ExperienceAxis. pic.twitter.com/mNmUBDVJgn — Axis Bank (@AxisBank) July 3, 2017

Deepika has been creating waves in the tinsel town for quite some time now. After getting positive reviews for her Hollywood debut film xXx: Return Of Xander Cage, she made headlines for being featured on Forbes’s List of highest paid female actors in the world. The 31-year-old star will be seen in a Bollywood film after her last outing Bajirao Mastani, which also happened to be an SLB directorial. She has also signed an untitled project to be directed by Honey Trehan.

