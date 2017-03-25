Deepika Padukone has highest number of brand endorsements in India after replacing Sonam Kapoor

Deepika Padukone becomes the face of highest number of brands. Deepika Padukone becomes the face of highest number of brands.

Deepika Padukone, one of the most sought after leading ladies in the Indian film Industry, has added another feather to her cap. The actor who recently made her foray into Hollywood with xXx: Return of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel, has become the Indian actor with the highest brand endorsements in her kitty. Deepika, who recently became the brand ambassador of a mobile company after replacing Sonam Kapoor, now has 18 brands in her kitty.

The actor who is currently busy with Padmavati, alongside Shahid Kapoor and rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh, has some lucrative brands on her side. From cosmetics, airlines to mobile companies, all companies want her on its side. The popularity that she has gained throughout the years with her performances has made her a sought after face in the ad world too.

Trade analyst Ramesh bala tweeted, “. @deepikapadukone has 18 Top brand endorsements.. Making her the celeb with highest brand endorsements in #India.. 👍”

From magazine covers, billboards to television advertisements — this leading lady has wooed everyone. Nike, Tanishq, Vistara and the recent addition Oppo, where she replaced Sonam kapoor as its brand ambassador, are just some of the names that she is currently working with.

Though there were are speculations that the actor is looking to sign her second project in Hollywood, she herself denied the claims at a brand event in New Delhi. “No nothing happening in Hollywood as yet. Would let you know for sure but yes, a lot of films coming on way and I’m happy,” the 31-year-old actor said.

On the movie front, Deepika was rumoured to be cast in Rajinikanth’s next film directed by Pa Ranjith, however, the director confirmed this was not true. Deepika’s next film Padmavati, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has been facing problems because of protests by Rajput Karni Sena against ‘rubbishing’ the image of Rani Padmini. Though the production house confirmed that the release date remains the same, the actor refused to talk about the controversy.

