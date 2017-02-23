Deepika Padukone is not attending Oscars 2017. She says it as it is

Deepika Padukone will not be attending the Academy Awards ceremony. Deepika Padukone will not be attending the Academy Awards ceremony.

Today there were stories flooding in that stated that Deepika Padukone may be walking the red carpet at the Academy Awards. The actress has made her Hollywood debut with xXx: The Return of Xander Cage. The speculations started when her Hollywood stylist Elizabeth Saltzman posted on her Instagram, “@gracerichmond9 is here too. Oscar here we come.” However, at an event in Mumbai this afternoon, when the media asked her about the Oscars development, she said, “That’s an interesting questions…(laughs) but no, no…”

Deepika might not be attending the Academy Awards ceremony this year, but we were happy to see her making an appearance in India after the xXx success, in which she starred opposite Vin Diesel.

Deepika thanked her Indian fans for giving her so much love by saying, “Anything that you put your heart and soul into, you’re sure to see the results. I was emotional with the way India embraced the film. The way I spoke in the film and was very well received. I think it is worth it stepping out of your comfort zone and doing something.”

Deepika also cleared the rumours that she will not be acting in the remake of Mr and Mrs Smith. She said, “if I would be doing a film, I would talk about it.

Right now the only movie I am working on is Padmavati. Padmavati is consuming all my life. So if I am doing a film, I will talk about it, but nothing for now.”

