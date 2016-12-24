Deepika Padukone is a knockout as a sportsperson too, see her pics

Deepika Padukone turns a cover girl for a magazine’s upcoming issue, and we see her posing as a sportsperson. Deepika Padukone turns a cover girl for a magazine’s upcoming issue, and we see her posing as a sportsperson.

Deepika Padukone is a true inspiration. She is one such actor who despite not belonging to a film family has managed to make a name for herself in the industry, and now Hollywood as well. This Banglore beauty is the daughter of the badminton player Prakash Padukone, and she herself has played badminton at the national level. She left her career in the sport to become a model and later pursue acting. As Deepika turns a cover girl for Self magazine’s upcoming issue, we see her posing as a sportsperson.

Deepika is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next Padmavati. She will also be seen in her first Hollywood film, xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, in January, alongside Vin Diesel. Deepika took to her Instagram to share the stills of hers from the magazine’s upcoming issue.

In the very first picture, we see her posing with a badminton racket and it reads “whole new game”. Another still that she shared has her quote: “Sports taught me discipline and dedication, In the film industry, you’re part of a team.”

Deepika Padukone is all set to knock us out with these pics of hers. Another of her comment reads: “Health and fitness is a lifestyle, not something you just do for an hour a day.”

As we see Deepika Padukone’s latest photo shoot and coverage, she discusses her struggle with depression, being a former athlete, and her debut Hollywood film in this one.

