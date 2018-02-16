Exclusive: Deepika Padukone, Vishal Bharadwaj film is titled Rani

Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan’s film Rani is based on Sapna Didi aka Rahima Khan (the notorious Mafia Queen from the 80’s). Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan’s film Rani is based on Sapna Didi aka Rahima Khan (the notorious Mafia Queen from the 80’s).

Indianexpress.com has exclusively learnt that Rani is the title of Deepika Padukone’s next movie, which is on the life of gangster Sapna Didi. Directed by ace filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj, the movie also stars Irrfan Khan.

Deepika Padukone has started the prep for getting into the skin of her character that is based on Sapna Didi aka Rahima Khan (the notorious Mafia Queen from the 80’s).

A source close to the actress told indianexpress.com, “Deepika has already started the preparation for her role of a Mafia queen and she is quite particular that she gets the tonality and body language as close to the late Sapna Didi who was once a terror for other gangsters. The shoot will begin by early March in Mumbai. After Padmaavat, her fans will love to see her in a whole new avatar of a lady don and hence she is really working meticulously to strike the right chord.”

The film also stars Irrfan Khan who plays Deepika’s husband and is also a gangster called Kaliya. Since both of them have already shared screen space together in Piku, it will be fun to watch them as 80s gangsters. Vishal Bharadwaj and Irrfan have earlier worked together on Maqbool and Saat Khoon Maaf.

The film will go on floors next month and is excepted to hit screens in October 2018.

