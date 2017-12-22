Irrfan Khan-Deepika Padukone’s next to be directed by Vishal Bhardwaj

This is the first time Vishal Bhardwaj will be collaborating with Deepika Padukone. This is the first time Vishal Bhardwaj will be collaborating with Deepika Padukone.

Creative differences have led filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj to step in as director of a yet untitled Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan-starrer, which was formerly to be directed by Honey Trehan. The project will be produced by KriArj Entertainment and Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures.

Bhardwaj said in a statement: “Due to different artistic visions of the film, Honey (Trehan) and I jointly came to the decision that it would be best if I took over as director and saw it through to the end.”

Trehan, who has worked closely with Bhardwaj over the years, was to make his directorial debut with the film. He said: “Owing to our differences in creative understanding, we have mutually and amicably decided that it would be best for our film if Vishal sir took over as director.”

Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment said she respects the decision, which is only meant for the “betterment of the film”. Trehan will direct another project in the near future, and it will also be produced by Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures and KriArj Entertainment.

The movie is supposed to be a thriller, however, the title of the movie has not yet been decided. This is the second time that Deepika and Irrfan will be seen in a movie together. The last film where they shared screen space was in Shoojit Sircar’s romantic drama Piku.

While Vishal has worked with Irrfan on movies like Maqbool, 7 Khoon Maaf, and Haider, this will be the first time the writer-director will be collaborating with Padmavati star Deepika Padukone.

For now, the shoot of the Irrfan and Deepika movie will begin end of February.

