Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan come together for Vishal Bhardwaj’s next. Expect Piku magic again

Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan’s light and breezy chemistry in Piku had enthralled the audience. The film saw Irrfan assisting Deepika’s character in the film to take her father to his hometown Kolkata. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film also starred Amitabh Bachchan. Now, Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan will share screen space once again for Vishal Bhardwaj’s next untitled film. The film will be directed by Honey Trehan. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the same and tweeted, “#BreakingNews: Deepika Padukone and Irrfan in Vishal Bhardwaj and KriArj [#Rustom] new untitled film. Directed by Honey Trehan.”

Deepika will essay the role of feared mafia don Rahima Khan popularly known as Sapna Didi while Irrfan will play a local gangster, reported Mumbai Mirror. The movie is based on one of the chapters from S Hussain Zaidi’s book – Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Deepika will be working with Vishal for the first time and will start shooting for the film after completing Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati. “Sapna Didi had planned Dawood’s execution during a cricket match in Sharjah to avenge her husband’s death. Unfortunately for her, he got wind of her plans and killed her days before she could get to him. The film is expected to go on the floors by the year-end,” a source close to the project was quoted in the report.

Vishal also told Mumbai Mirror, “Honey has been a part of my life since before I made my first film. Launching him as a director after Abhishek Chaubey gives me deep joy. He will make a fine director. Deepika has been asking me to write a script for her for a long time. She has heard this script and loved it. We are in an advanced stage of discussion with her.”

The film will be produced by Prerna Arora and Arjun N Kapoor of KriArj Entertainment.

