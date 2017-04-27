Deepika Padukone in Raabta song teaser is making Sushant Singh Rajput drool. He is not the only one

Deepika Padukone looks hot in the teaser of Raabta’s title track. Deepika Padukone looks hot in the teaser of Raabta’s title track.

In a video released by the makers of Raabta, we could see Kriti Sanon being mad at Sushant Singh Rajput as he was literally drooling over someone while watching the song on their screens. Kriti gets jealous and closes his eyes but Sushant does all that it takes to catch her glimpses again and again. Well, that woman who made Sushant forget his co-star was none other than Deepika Padukone, who has performed on the title track of Kriti and Sushant’s upcoming film, Raabta.

Interestingly, this song is Deepika Padukone’s first project in Bollywood post her successful Hollywood debut, xXx: Return of Xander Cage starring Vin Diesel. At the trailer launch, Dinesh had revealed that Deepika would be making an appearance in the film with a song. “Deepika Padukone is very lucky for me. I asked her if she could do a song for me. She came down to Budapest and we shot it,” said the director. The duo has worked together for projects like Cocktail (2012) and Love Aaj Kal (2009), which went on to become a huge success in India.

#ShivAndSaira look totally mesmerized with something that they are watching! Can you guess what it could be?@itsSSR @kritisanon pic.twitter.com/psaSznQoVX — Raabta (@RaabtaOfficial) April 26, 2017

Till now we could not get over the sweet, candyfloss romance between the leading actors Kriti and Sushant. However, now it is going to take a lot of time for us to get over this song. Well, it seems the makers of Raabta have got their promotional game quite strong, and they would not let the buzz around the film die. The entire video of the title track would be out at 1 pm today.

Raabta is a love story with a twist. Sushant and Kriti, who are rumoured to be in a relationship, look quite believable together on screen. The film is scheduled for June 9 release.

