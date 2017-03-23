Deepika Padukone: I haven’t signed any Hollywood project

Deepika Padukone became the brand ambassador of a leading mobile phone. Deepika Padukone became the brand ambassador of a leading mobile phone.

Deepika Padukone is enjoying her Hollywood success and is busy with her upcoming film, Padmavati, which has been embroiled in controversies from the word go. The actor is tightlipped about Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next project whose sets were vandalised in Kolhapur recently. At an event in Delhi, Deepika spoke about what’s happening in her life these days, which is all work with a bit of fun too. While talking about projects she is eyeing out west, a question that has constantly came her way after the success of her debut xXx Return of Xander Cage, the 31-year-old actor said, “No nothing happening in Hollywood as yet. Would let you know for sure but yes, a lot of films coming on way and I’m happy.”

Replacing Hrithik Roshan and Sonam Kapoor, Deepika has become the brand ambassador of Oppo camera phones. Speaking to indianExpress.com, she spoke about the moment she wished she had captured, “I think it will be when I got my very first award. After I started modelling, I won model of the year within the year. At that time, there were no camera phones. I used to live in Bangalore and I had flown to Mumbai with my father since I was just 18-year-old. The event was at Grand Hyatt and I was so excited. We were living in a room where I had a cupboard with dresses lined up for the evening. So, when I walked into the event to receive my award, I could see my father was equally excited to see that one big moment of my life. But I wish we had such technology back then to capture that moment. It’s in my mind but I wish I had something else too.”

Having said that, Deepika is not really tech-savvy and relies on her PR. “What I’ve noticed these days is the moment a camera comes on front, our body language changes. For me, pictures are memories. Whether it’s my childhood picture or some picture that I accidentally come across, it flashes many memories. However, I wish to go back to a time when people used to click picture and get them printed. These days, we do take pictures but it’s always on our device. We don’t have habit of getting them printed and make an album out of it.” And would she like to share the moments of her life with the world via her app like many of her contemporaries, “It’s never something that has crossed my mind.”

When we asked what is her opinion on working on a project which would be shot only on a phone, the actor said, “I think that’s an interesting thought and I feel smart phones have enabled us to tell our stories in a better way. Whether it’s making a film on my own or feature in a film where the director wants to try something creative, I’m completely game for that. In my entire career, I have made decisions or chosen a film completely just for a creative experience. Finding Fanny is one of those films. It wasn’t a quintessential film. People thought that why was I taking up something like that, but it gives me a different sort of satisfaction and the fact that I enabled a director’s vision to make a film that he feels very passionate about. So, if a director wants to use no lights and want me to be as natural as possible or shoot underwater with phone, I am more than happy to do that.”

