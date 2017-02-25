Deepika Padukone: I can’t wrap my head around comparisons with Priyanka Chopra

Deepika Padukone can still understand her comparison with Anushka Sharma or Sonam Kapoor but not with Priyanka Chopra. Deepika Padukone can still understand her comparison with Anushka Sharma or Sonam Kapoor but not with Priyanka Chopra.

Speculations around Deepika Padukone attending the 87th Academy Awards are getting stronger despite her denying the reports. Recently at an event in Mumbai, she was asked about walking the red carpet at the Oscars 2017, in reply to which she said, “That’s an interesting question…(laughs) but no, no…”

In a recent interview with a daily, Deepika opened up about comparisons with her contemporary Priyanka Chopra, who confirmed her presence at the Oscars 2017. “At a personal level, I know Priyanka very well for any sort of comparisons. It feels weird on being compared to her because our worlds are totally distinct. What she wants to achieve and what she is working towards is different from what I am doing. Her demands and requirements are completely different from mine. These comparisons are so bizarre.” quipped Deepika.

Priyanka made her international debut with American series Quantico in 2015 and is set to enter Hollywood with Baywatch this year. On the other hand Deepika debuted in Hollywood with her recently released xXx: Return of Xander Cage. Hence, comparisons between the two Bollywood beauties was inevitable.

Adding to her comment the Mastani of Bollywood says, “I can still understand comparisons with Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma or Sonakshi Sinha or someone who entered the industry at the same time as I did, but I can’t seem to wrap my head around comparisons with Priyanka.”

Even Priyanka had spoken about Deepika’s Hollywood debut on the Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee with Karan. She had said, “It’s so nice for me to see that Deepika is doing ‘xXx…’and whatever else she does in the future or Sonam (Kapoor) or so many other actors, who want to come to America I hope they are starting out.” PeeCee said she is glad more and more Indian actors are getting the opportunity to work abroad.

For now, Deepika is busy celebrating the success of her Hollywood debut xXx: Return Of Xander Cage. She thanked her Indian audience for giving so much love by saying, “I was emotional with the way India embraced the film.” xXx has broken all box office records worldwide and earned a total of $308 million globally (app Rs 20162.52 crore), surpassing Kung Fu Yoga that minted $243.6 million (app Rs 1632 crore).

Deepika flew to Los Angeles last evening to attend a Women In Film party which was organised to celebrate all the women in front of and behind the camera, who have been nominated this year for the Oscars.

Check out the pictures of Deepika Padukone at the Women In Film party.

Freida Pinto at the Women In Film party. Freida Pinto at the Women In Film party.

Meryl Streep in the Women In Film party. Meryl Streep in the Women In Film party.

Right now Deepika Padukone is working only on one project, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, which also features Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles.

