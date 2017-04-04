Deepika Padukone has a special advice for her fans. Watch video

Deepika Padukone suggests her fans to choose foods that are wholesome and nourishing. Deepika Padukone suggests her fans to choose foods that are wholesome and nourishing.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone says managing weight is not about giving up food, but eating right and working out daily. “Managing weight is not about giving up food but eating right. This includes a nourishing breakfast and a daily regime of exercise to stay fit,” Deepika said in a statement to IANS.

Deepika, who is associated with Kellogg’s India which introduced a new cereal Kellogg’s Special K, is known for her lean physique. Giving a health tip to her fans, Deepika said: “Choose foods that are wholesome and nourishing.” Earlier, the fans of the actor shared a video on Instagram in which the actor is seen endorsing the same brand. In the video, the actor encourages everyone to eat healthy and kick start the day with a perfect breakfast — quite a necessary habit in today’s fast paced life.

Also read|Deepika Padukone attends aarti at Rishikesh and the pics are really heartwarming

The Bajirao Mastani actor is presently the face of 18 popular brands. And with this particular endorsement too, she is proving she doesn’t take any of her projects lightly and tries to leave a strong message across, every time.

After making her Hollywood debut with the film XxX: Return of Xander Cage earlier this year, the actress is busy with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s historic period drama Padmavati – which also stars her rumoured boyfriend, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. This is her third collaboration with the ace filmmaker after Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now