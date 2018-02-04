Deepika Padukone is a happy cover girl, see photos

We have seen Deepika Padukone on several magazines covers until now but in Vogue’s February issue, we see her colorful, quirky and fun avatar. We have seen Deepika Padukone on several magazines covers until now but in Vogue’s February issue, we see her colorful, quirky and fun avatar.

Deepika Padukone is in a happy state right now. Her latest release Padmaavat is garnering praise from all quarters. While we have recently seen photos of Deepika meeting fans, family and friends, we just can’t get enough of these clicks of the 32-year-old actor from the photoshoot for Vogue magazine.

Deepika Padukone turned cover girl for the Happy Issue of Vogue India and she recently shared a few clicks from the photoshoot. Deepika is all happy and excited in these clicks. We have seen Deepika on several magazines covers until now but in Vogue’s February issue, we see her colorful, quirky and fun avatar.

In the photos shared by the Padmaavat actor, Deepika is seen in a yellow short sleeve heart tee and also in a red swim shorts. See the recent photoshoot clicks shared by the actor.

Padmaavat may have led to a furious debate on whether the film is misogynistic and glorifies sati but Deepika Padukone says it has been an empowering experience to be a woman fronting an expensive Indian film. The success of the film will, hopefully, open doors for more such films, the actor said.

“For me, it is the success of womanhood in so many different ways. The film is also a celebration of the fact that this is the most expensive Indian film ever been made with a female protagonist. I view that as a victory. Not just for myself but for women in films. I would like to believe that this will open the doors for many more such opportunities where producers are now able to put their money where their mouth is and back not just female-centric or female protagonists films but also back some of the films with this kind of budget,” Deepika told PTI in an interview.

(With inputs from PTI)

