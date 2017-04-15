Deepika Padukone had to stop shooting for Padmavati. Here is why

Deepika Padukone will soon be resuming the shoot of Padmavati. Deepika Padukone will soon be resuming the shoot of Padmavati.

Padmavati might be one of the most awaited period dramas and the most anticipated movies of 2017, but it’s already had its share of controversies. After coming under the target of Karni Sena and its shoot getting halted, there were reports that its leading lady Deepika Padukone got injured on the sets because of which the shooting had to be stopped owing to her ‘ill health.’ A few sources also claimed that Deepika had a neck injury, due to which she had to cancel her schedule as since she was in great pain wearing all the heavy costumes and jewellery.

As the news made Deepika’s fans curious, indianexpress.com got in touch with her spokesperson. “Deepika has sprained her neck a little and that’s why she couldn’t shoot, there is nothing more to add to this. She will resume shooting for Padmavati very soon, there is nothing to worry, and all other speculations can rest,” Deepika’s spokesperson said.

Deepika Padukone had earlier at an event in Mumbai said, “Padmavati is consuming her life.” Padmavati has been through a lot of criticism, and we are told that Deepika is taking all efforts to facilitate a smooth way for the film to roll ahead.

However, there is no questioning to how busy the actor has been lately, and how she is finally coming out of her tight schedule following xXx: The Return of Xander Cage. Deepika was last seen at Karan Johar’s bash along rumoured beau and her Padmavati co-star Ranveer Singh. As the two came together for the party, they put their break-up rumours to rest.

Now we are really excited to watch this B-town couple back on-screen. Padmavati also stars Shahid Kapoor and is being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

