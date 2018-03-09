Deepika Padukone, Guneet Monga in Variety’s International Women’s Impact Report 2018

Excited about it, Deepika Padukone tweeted on International Women’s Day on Thursday: “Honoured and humbled joining these amazing achievers! Thank you Variety.” Excited about it, Deepika Padukone tweeted on International Women’s Day on Thursday: “Honoured and humbled joining these amazing achievers! Thank you Variety.”

Deepika Padukone and film producer Guneet Monga have featured in the Variety’s International Women’s Impact Report 2018. Excited about it, Deepika tweeted on International Women’s Day on Thursday: “Honoured and humbled joining these amazing achievers! Thank you Variety.”

The list honours Deepika for her contribution to cinema and partaking in philanthropic efforts along with emerging through controversies gracefully.

Introducing the actress, variety.com has written: “The star of the recent Bollywood blockbuster ‘Padmaavat’ faced death threats and verbal abuse from various fringe groups with poise and elan. Padukone, whose father, Prakash, was a star badminton player, used to participate in the sport before becoming a model.

“She is now one of the highest-paid Indian actresses and has made the leap from Bollywood movies such as ‘Om Shanti Om’ and ‘Chennai Express’ to Hollywood titles including ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ last year. She is also philanthropically active, starting her own Live Laugh Love Foundation, which focuses on mental illness.”

As for Monga, who heads Sikhya Entertainment and has produced “The Lunchbox” and “The Ashram”, variety.com has shared how while female Indian producers are rare, she actually enjoys people saying ‘no’.

See Deepika Padukone’s earlier tweet:

honoured & humbled joining these amazing achievers!Thank You @Variety …🙏🏽 http://t.co/MY6foHzXGH — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) March 8, 2018

“There have been several times where I have not been taken seriously and have had to work twice as hard just because I am a young woman, but I have never let that affect my state of mind towards the end goal of putting together the stories we need to tell,” Monga said.

The list acknowledges the works of 50 women including names like Miuccia Prada, Daisy Ridley, J.K. Rowling, Sofia Vergara, Emma Watson, Lupita Nyong’o, Helen Mirren, Nicole Kidman, Salma Hayek, Gal Gadot, Judi Dench and Adele, who are leading the way at a time when the entertainment business has become increasingly global and women’s rights are in the spotlight.

