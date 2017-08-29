Deepika Padukone gets whopping amount of Rs 13 crore for Padmavati, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor take home Rs 10 crore each

Deepika Padukone breaks the industry norms as she gets paid more than her male leads, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in Padmavati. Deepika Padukone breaks the industry norms as she gets paid more than her male leads, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in Padmavati.

The wage gap between the male leads and the female leads has always been a talking point in the Hindi film industry. But now the Mastaani of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone is out to break the norms and rewrite the industry rules on her own terms. If sources are to be believed, Deepika’s remuneration for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmavati is higher than her male leads, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.

A source close to the film reveals that since Padmavati revolves around Deepika, she is taking home a heavier pay cheque in comparison to the other actors. “There were a lot of speculations about the pay structure of Padmavati. However, Sanjay sir was clear that the film belongs to Deepika. The film is mounted on its female protagonist Deepika with the title being a testimony of the actress’ investment in the project,” says the source. Further, he adds, “As for the remuneration, Deepika has taken home a whopping 13 crore, while Ranveer and Shahid share equal digits that read close to 10 crores respectively.”

If all of this turns out to be true, this reverse pay scale of Padmavati sets a new precedent in Bollywood, owing to Deepika’s stardom and the primacy of her role.

Earlier, Deepika made headlines for being featured on Forbes’s list of highest paid female actors in the world in 2016. Then, Forbes also pointed out the discrepancy in the pay structure in the Indian movie industry and said, though a top Indian male star might earn close to $5 million a movie, prominent Indian actresses rarely clear $1 million a film. However, Deepika was dropped out of the list in 2017 which is being led by Hollywood actor Emma Stone.

In Padmavati, Deepika plays the titular role of Rani Padmini and Ranveer essays the role of Alauddin Khilji. Shahid will be seen as Rawal Ratan Singh in the period drama. The film is slated to hit the theaters in November this year.

