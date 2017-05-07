Deepika Padukone gears up to walk the Cannes 2017 red carpet on May 27

Deepika Padukone to debut at the red carpet of Cannes 2017 this year. Deepika Padukone to debut at the red carpet of Cannes 2017 this year.

Not just Deepika Padukone but even her fans are equally excited about the actor’s debut at the much-celebrated event – Cannes 2017. Deepika, who has become one of the brand ambassadors of Lo’real this year, would be walking the red carpet on May 27th with her contemporaries Sonam Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. While we have always been stunned by Aishwarya and Sonam’s out-of-the-box appearances, fans are curious to know more about Deepika’s preparation for the big event.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared the dates on which Deepika would be making her grand entry at the Cannes this year. He tweeted, “Deepika Padukone will make her #Cannes red carpet debut as @Loreal Brand Ambassador on May 17th Wednesday.” Hopefully, after this event the actor would not be mistaken as Priyanka Chopra by the international media.

At a recent event in Mumbai, Deepika broke her silence on being mistaken as Priyanka Chopra by the international media on various occasions. While for a long time she tagged it as ignorance, this time Deepika said it is a form of racism which should not be encouraged.

“It’s not just me who should be offended but each one of you should also be offended because it’s not just ignorance but also racism. Two people of similar colour are not the same people. So, you as fellow Indians should be calling them out and educating them. Instead of encouraging it, you should be educating them,” said the xXx: Return of Xander Cage star.

Deepika was also trolled for her Met Gala 2017 appearance. However, she shut everyone who spoke negatively about her saying that she wears what makes her comfortable and not to please people around her.

On the work front, the actor is prepping up for Padmavati, a magnum opus directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

