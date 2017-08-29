Deepika Padukone feels Padmavati is the most challenging role till now, see tweets

Deepika Padukone gets 20 million followers on Twitter. Deepika Padukone gets 20 million followers on Twitter.

Deepika Padukone is easily one of the most successful female actors of Bollywood. Not only has she been part of some mega-budget blockbuster hits but she has proved her mettle as an actor with challenging roles in films like Piku, Cocktail and Bajirao Mastani. Only yesterday, the Padmavati actor reached a whopping 20 million followers on Twitter and elated over the news, she decided to answer 20 candid questions posted by her Twitter followers today. And let us tell you, there was not one thing that Deepika didn’t answer truthfully and we are stunned by the how genuine and humble this star is.

Here are the best moments from Deepika’s candid Twitter conversation:

Most challenging film – Padmavati

Her current favourite film – Dunkirk

Last film that she cried for – Piku

Her favourite TV Show – Ozark

Her last first time – “yesterday…played badminton in my building for the first time since I moved here…🏸”

Her favourite book – Agassi

A message to her fans – “‘everything I do…I do it for you!’…cheezie but true…😘😘😘”

Her superhero – “My Father…❤️”

Her confidence booster – “I think of all the good things in my life…my parents,my sister,my friends…”

Favourite sport – Badminton and Swimming

One thing that reminds her of Bangalore – “my parents room…😊”

Her favourite gif –

And when a random user said he is just there to say that he loves her, all Deepika could say was “🙏” (folded hands emoji). Well, this is turning to be even more interesting.

While we still can’t get over that gif that she shared, Deepika signed off saying, “Thank You everyone! This was fun! Lots of Love, Deepika.”

Thank You everyone!This was fun!Lots of Love,

Deepika — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) August 29, 2017

On the work front, Deepika is gearing up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati which also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles.

