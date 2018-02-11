  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News

Fans’ unique gesture for Deepika Padukone on Promise Day

Ahead of Valentine's Day, fans of Deepika Padukone are showering love on the Padmaavat actor. Marking the occasion of Promise Day on February 11, fans of the actress pledged to watch the first day first show of all her films.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 11, 2018 9:27 pm
deepika padukone padmaavat fans promise day Here is what fans of Deepika Padukone have pledged this Promise Day.
Related News

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, fans of Deepika Padukone are showering love on the Padmaavat actor. Marking the occasion of Promise Day on February 11, fans of the actress pledged to watch the first day first show of all her films.

They even posted videos of themselves pledging to always remain a fan of Deepika. The frenzy drew the attention of Deepika herself. She took the opportunity to express her love for her fans by acknowledging their effort and replying back to them.

Overwhelmed with the love coming her way, Deepika also promised to love her fans forever and always. She tweeted, “getting out of some meetings & seeing some serious promises being made by my fans since this morning!I am truly truly touched & humbled!🙏& I promise…to love you…forever & always!😊❤🙏 #PromiseToDeepika #PromiseDay.”

Here are some of the fan gestures:

While Deepika is currently riding high on the success of Padmaavat, she is also prepping for her upcoming release based on the life of underworld don Sapna Didi.

Bollywood veterans like Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Javed Akhtar had also sent their token of appreciation to Deepika for her power packed performance in Padmaavat. The film marks Deepika Padukone’s seventh entry in the Rs 100 crore club and a hattrick in the 200 cr club.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Feb 11: Latest News