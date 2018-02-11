Fans’ unique gesture for Deepika Padukone on Promise Day

Here is what fans of Deepika Padukone have pledged this Promise Day. Here is what fans of Deepika Padukone have pledged this Promise Day.

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, fans of Deepika Padukone are showering love on the Padmaavat actor. Marking the occasion of Promise Day on February 11, fans of the actress pledged to watch the first day first show of all her films.

They even posted videos of themselves pledging to always remain a fan of Deepika. The frenzy drew the attention of Deepika herself. She took the opportunity to express her love for her fans by acknowledging their effort and replying back to them.

Overwhelmed with the love coming her way, Deepika also promised to love her fans forever and always. She tweeted, “getting out of some meetings & seeing some serious promises being made by my fans since this morning!I am truly truly touched & humbled!🙏& I promise…to love you…forever & always!😊❤🙏 #PromiseToDeepika #PromiseDay.”

getting out of some meetings & seeing some serious promises being made by my fans since this morning!I am truly truly touched & humbled!🙏& I promise…to love you…forever & always!😊❤🙏 #PromiseToDeepika #PromiseDay — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) February 11, 2018

Here are some of the fan gestures:

I am a big fan of @deepikapadukone and have watched all her films. On this world promise day, I pledge to watch all her upcoming films First-Day First Show. #PromiseToDeepika @dp1stday1stshow #PromiseDay pic.twitter.com/vrAhy7QFyx — avon brunton (@avonbrunton) February 11, 2018

On the occasion of World Promise Day, here is my promise to Bollywood’s biggest queen @deepikapadukone. I’ll always watch all your films First day first show. Love ❤#PromiseToDeepika #PromiseDay @dp1stday1stshow pic.twitter.com/WroJgJIcWO — priyanka pawar (@priyankapawar81) February 11, 2018

Last ten films of @deepikapadukone. We are proud of the choices that she has made. Can you guess what will be our promise to her today?? #PromiseToDeepika pic.twitter.com/sc3Et6zgEZ — Deepika First Day First Show Club (@dp1stday1stshow) February 10, 2018

While Deepika is currently riding high on the success of Padmaavat, she is also prepping for her upcoming release based on the life of underworld don Sapna Didi.

Bollywood veterans like Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Javed Akhtar had also sent their token of appreciation to Deepika for her power packed performance in Padmaavat. The film marks Deepika Padukone’s seventh entry in the Rs 100 crore club and a hattrick in the 200 cr club.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd