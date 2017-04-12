Deepika Padukone ditches Shah Rukh Khan’s film for Ranveer Singh?

Deepika Padukone is keen on working in Padmavati. This is why the actor has said no to Shah Rukh Khan’s next project with filmmaker Aanand L Rai. Deepika Padukone is keen on working in Padmavati. This is why the actor has said no to Shah Rukh Khan’s next project with filmmaker Aanand L Rai.

Deepika Padukone had the perfect debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om. The two went on to deliver Bollywood hits like Chennai Express and Happy New Year. But looks like the Piku actor no longer wishes to star with SRK. Now, before you start considering it another story of Bollywood friends turning foes, we must tell you that King Khan and Deepika are still friends and nothing has gone wrong between the actors. It is only that Deepika has refused to do a film with Shah Rukh.

Rumours have been doing the rounds that Deepika was roped in to play SRK’s leading lady in Aanand L Rai’s next. These reports surely made Deepika’s fans happy, who were waiting to see her with her lucky mascot Shah Rukh on emore time. But to the disappointment of many Deepika had to walk out of the film because of her another project – Padmavati, with alleged beau Ranveer Singh. A source close to the development told Mumbai Mirror, “While Deepika was quite keen on doing the film, unfortunately, her dates were clashing with those allotted to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati. Since she has already committed her dates to SLB’s historical, she had to say no to Aanand L Rai.’’

Aanand L Rai has maintained silence on the female lead of his next untitled project which is a love story, and will see SRK playing a dwarf for the first time in his 25-year-old career. The shooting of the film is expected to begin soon. Meanwhile reports also suggest that the shooting of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmavati has resumed.

Earlier, there were reports that Katrina Kaif might also feature in Anand Rai’s film opposite the 50-year-old Fan star. But the rumours were put to rest when Deepika’s name popped up. We still await who cracks the final deal in the already much-talked-about film.

