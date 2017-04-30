Deepika Padukone on Raabta director Dinesh Vijan: I will always be proud of you

Deepika Padukone talks about her compatibility with Raabta director Dinesh Vijan. Deepika Padukone talks about her compatibility with Raabta director Dinesh Vijan.

Deepika Padukone’s sizzling performance in the title track of upcoming film Raabta, helmed by director Dinesh Vijan, has set the temperatures soaring. While the world was drooling over her hotness in the song, Deepika could not stop herself from being nostalgic about her journey with Dinesh, with whom she has given two major hits – Love Aaj Kal and Cocktail. The actor, in a series of tweets wrote, “We literally started our careers together… Love Aaj Kal happened, then some years later Cocktail…then Finding Fanny. Some of my best & most favourite films.”

However, she mentioned that the take away from working together is nothing but the memories she has made with Dinesh and Homi Adajania. “But what I will (and I know you & Homer will too) always remember & cherish the most are the fun times. we’ve had during making those movies! I missed you on this one I know you missed me too!I love you and I will always be proud of you,” wrote the 30-year-old actor.

Talking about Deepika in the song, Dinesh had said at the trailer launch, that she is his lucky charm. Raabta’s title track was released on April 28 and since then it has managed to receive over 12 million views. The song was shot in a day, during the time when Deepika was wrapping up the shoot of her Hollywood debut, xXx: Return of Xander Cage. Raabta title track marks Deepika’s first project post her Hollywood success. Meanwhile, she is prepping up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, which also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.

we literally started our careers together… Love Aaj Kal happened,then some years later Cocktail…then Finding Fanny — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) April 28, 2017

some of my best & most favourite films.But what I will(and I know you & Homer will too)always remember & cherish the most are the fun times — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) April 28, 2017

we’ve had making those movies!i missed you on this one I know you missed me too! — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) April 28, 2017

I love you and Il always be proud of you…❤️ http://t.co/SyYmASNdfv #Raabta #RaabtaTitleTrack — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) April 28, 2017

Raabta stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon in the lead role. The film is scheduled for June 9 release.

