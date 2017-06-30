Deepika Padukone did this to achieve her xXx bod. Now you can look like her too, watch video

A recent fitness video of Deepika Padukone is hitting headlines where she is seen training hard with her personal trainer Farhan Dhalla for her role in Hollywood film xXx: The Return of Xander Cage. A recent fitness video of Deepika Padukone is hitting headlines where she is seen training hard with her personal trainer Farhan Dhalla for her role in Hollywood film xXx: The Return of Xander Cage.

Deepika Padukone is a fitness freak and time and again we have seen the actor’s work-out videos. The actor recently did her first Hollywood film xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, opposite Vin Diesel, and grabbed international attention. The actor did action scene too for it and doing all this was no cakewalk. A recent fitness video of Deepika is hitting headlines where she is seen training hard with her personal trainer Farhan Dhalla for the role.

In the video, xXx 3 star Deepika Padukone is seen doing a tough work-out at the gym. Deepika’s trainer captioned this video as, “#ThrowbackThursday A sample of the training I did with Deepika Padukone to help prepare for her role in #XXXTheReturnOfXanderCage. Every moment is an opportunity for us to grow and transform. We are all unique and have a unique path. No two paths and no two bodies are the same. You are the star of your own life 🌟. It’s important we strive to be the best version of ourselves always. Let this video inspire you to reflect and take inspired action. Who are you today? Who do you wish to become? How can you grow? Set an intention. Have a vision and ask yourself What can I do even if it’s a small step today to grow and evolve honouring my uniqueness? 🙏🏽Then pay attention and the guidance you seek will come. I’m sending you all lots of love and Angel blessings 😇#bollywoodtrainer 🎬🇳🇪#deepikapadukone.”

This fitness session video well explained how she looks so fit and fabulous all the time we get to see her, be it her airport looks, or magazine cover and photoshoots.

The actor had no Bollywood releases recently but at the moment she is busy with her next, which is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmavati.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd