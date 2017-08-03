Deepika Padukone delaying the shoot of Sapna Didi biopic?

Deepika Padukone is going to take some me-time after shooting Padmavati. Deepika Padukone is going to take some me-time after shooting Padmavati.

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati with Shahid Kapoor and alleged beau Ranveer Singh. After Padmavati, she will be seen in a biopic based on the life of mafia queen Sapna Didi. Yes, Sapna Didi is the one who planned the murder of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Now, according to some reports, Deepika is going to wrap up Padmavati by October and take some time out for herself before she starts the first leg of the Sapna Didi film.

A source close to DNA said, “Padmavati was delayed due to the protests by certain groups, but now shooting is progressing at a brisk pace. Sanjay Leela Bhansali wants to meet the release date, November 17. Deepika, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor will be shooting till October 20 to wrap the film. So it’s going to be close. Deepika also wants to finish the film so she can start her next movie based on Sapna Didi. The film will go on floors next year in January. Before that she wants to take a small break as Padmavati was a heavy film, and she has had a strenuous year with her commitments in India and abroad.”

Padmavati has suffered setbacks (various incidents of mob attacks, petrol bombings and even atrocious vandalism on the sets by Karni Sena supporters) in the past few months. But thankfully, the shooting has been resumed once again.

We are also very excited to see Deepika in a dark role like Sapna Didi. Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film is slated for an October release next year.

