This cute kid is a major Bollywood actress today, can you guess who she is?

It’s not Children’s Day, Mother’s Day, Sister’s Day, but you don’t really need a particular day to talk about Bollywood stars, their films and take a look at their childhood photos, but can you guess the little star above? If you can, you earn special brownie points. For others, read below.Hint: she recently made her Hollywood debut in xXx: Return of the Xander Cage and has now teamed up with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali again for Padmavati.

It is none other than Deepika Padukone who recently made her Hollywood debut in xXx: Return of Xander Cage and has now teamed up with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Padmavati. It seems Deepika decided to take a trip down the memory lane and posted a picture of herself before she became a global star. Now, we know that even before she entered the glamour world, Deepika Padukone knew how to pose when the camera is pointing at you.

Since a picture is worth a thousand words, she probably chose not to spend her time giving long inspiring captions. A simple heart sign seemed enough to reflect a lovable memory she kept with herself. This has to be one of the cutest Throwback Thursday moment of the star.

Deepika Padukone has come a long way since her modelling days. Before making her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om, she had featured in several advertisements and had also featured in the music videos of Himesh Reshammiya song, Naam Tera Tera.

Take a look at some more of her childhood pictures.

Cute, arent’ they?

