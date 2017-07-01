Deepika Padukone’s childhood crush is this Hollywood hunk who won the Oscar recently. See photo

Deepika Padukone and her sister Anisha Padukone had a crush on Leonardo Di Caprio. Deepika Padukone and her sister Anisha Padukone had a crush on Leonardo Di Caprio.

Deepika Padukone took to her official Instagram account to post a flashback Friday memory. It was an article about the Padukone sisters when they were young and how they bonded together while growing up. The picture of Deepika and her sister Anisha is cute, and in the background are huge posters of Leonardo Dicaprio. Titanic movie posters and posters of Dicaprio were horded up in the siblings’ room. Apparently both of them had a major crush on the Revenant star. Well, we can understand. After all, he is the heartthrob of an entire generation.

The star captioned the picture, “#flashbackfriday #MAJORflashbackfriday 🙈🙈🙈.” She looks adorable, as she struck a pose with her younger sister in her favourite corner spot on the couch in her childhood room. The article from ‘way back when’ also mentions that their mom Ujjala had decided to put the ladies in the same room so that the two of them will bond. Looks like they bonded really well over handsome Jack from Titanic. The post is nostalgic for anyone who watched Titanic then and fell in love with the lead actor.

Deepika Padukone is currently busy with a number of projects. She is looking forward to the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati alongside her rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor. She will also be seen in a Vishal Bharadwaj film to be directed by Honey Trehan. The star is paired up with her Piku co-star Irrfan Khan. In this film, this will apparently play the role of Sapna Didi (Rahima Khan), the mafia queen. She is also confirmed to be a part of xXx part 4 along side Vin Diesel and will reprise the role of Serena Unger. The same was confirmed by director DJ Caruso.

