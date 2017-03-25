Deepika Padukone caught giggling with Neetu Kapoor and we wonder if the reason is Ranbir Kapoor. See viral pic

Whatever they are discussing, this one picture having Deepika Padukone and Neetu Kapoor has set the internet on fire. Whatever they are discussing, this one picture having Deepika Padukone and Neetu Kapoor has set the internet on fire.

One particular picture of Deepika Padukone and Neetu Kapoor, casually seated and gossiping and giggling with a certain delight on their faces, has gone viral. It has sent gossip mills buzzing and everyone wants to know what these two ladies could be talking about. Going by this picture captured at a recently conducted awards show, one can see Deepika and Neetu engaged in a deep discussion. Going by their gestures, it seems that Deepika is keen on telling something to Neetu and Neetu just can’t wait for Deepika to complete her conversation. Neetu’s one hand is up in the air and she is inclined towards Deepika. The Bajirao Mastani actor, on the other hand, seems to be whispering something in the ears of Neetu.

Whatever they are discussing, this one picture has set the internet on fire. Needless to say, Deepika and Neetu shared a different equation when Deepika was dating Neetu’s son Ranbir Kapoor. Both had attended a ramp show together. They were also seen conversing during that show. However, later Neetu was blamed for the break-up between Ranbir and Deepika. There were media reports that suggested that Neetu didn’t like Deepika. However, these speculations died a natural death after Deepika and Ranbir went their separate ways.

Unlike Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor who find it difficult to get along post their rumoured break-up, Ranbir seems to be very comfortable in the company of Deepika. The two looked adorable on-screen in Tamasha and Yeh Jawani hai Deewani. Neetu Kapoor had no qualms in saying that she liked their on-screen chemistry in Tamasha. Now, this picture certainly seems to suggest a new equation between Neetu and Deepika.

Also Read: HT Most Stylish Awards 2017 complete winners list: Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan win top honours, see pics

While Deepika is currently dating Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor is allegedly single. However, fans would like to know if Deepika and Neetu were discussing Ranbir Kapoor and his life?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd