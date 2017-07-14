Deepika Padukone body shamed for being too thin: Please eat properly, you looked better before

Deepika Padukone shared this picture on her Instagram. Deepika Padukone shared this picture on her Instagram.

Deepika Padukone has become a victim of body shaming yet again. The dimpled beauty was trolled for being too thin and weak after she was featured on Vanity Fair UK magazine for endorsing a jewelry. Dressed in a black outfit, Deepika is looking stunning but some of the viewers are finding her too weak. Deepika had shared the picture on her Instagram handle. One user commented on the picture, “I’m a fan but this picture isn’t doing justice to you @deepikapadukone you look too weak, honey.” Another user wrote, “Omg can c only bones.. please eat properly.. u looked better before.” But there were people who also supported Deepika. One of her fans wrote, “I dislike people who body-shame others. No one is perfect. And she is beautiful however she chooses to be”.

This is not the first time when Deepika was slammed on social media. Last month she was trolled for wearing a certain outfit for Maxim magazine. The people on social media called her attire vulgar. But Deepika is not alone when it comes to celebrities getting body shammed on social media. Recently Priyanka Chopra was accused of getting a lip job when she posted a new picture on her Instagram handle. Apart from Deepika and Priyanka, several other celebrities have also become a victim of social media trolls. Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh and Soha Ali Khan were highly criticized for wearing certain outfits during Ramzan.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is working hard on her next film Padmavati co-starring Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. The actor also celebrated the five years of her 2012 film Cocktail recently.

Deepika shared a picture with director Homi Adajania and wrote, “My best man ever!You set me free…Thank You for giving me Veronica; she will be a part of my life forever!I love you, Homer”.

