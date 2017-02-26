Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra are slaying at the pre-Oscars 2017 parties. See pics

Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra’s latest pictures as the two global stars are busy attending the pre-Oscar 2017 parties. Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra’s latest pictures as the two global stars are busy attending the pre-Oscar 2017 parties.

Deepika Padukone, who made her Hollywood debut this year with xXx: Return of Xander Cage, opposite Vin Diesel, is a known face internationally by now. Hence, her presence at the pre-Oscar cocktail party, which we all saw yesterday, wasn’t something unexpected. But, in the latest set of pictures from the pre-awards bash, we even see another Bollywood star turned global icon Priyanka Chopra. Well, PeeCee is also attending the main event slated for tomorrow.

Priyanka is gearing up for her Hollywood debut Baywatch, starring Dwayne Johnson this summers. Unlike 2016, she might not be on the list of Oscar’s presents this year, but she is very much a part of the entire event. At the official pre-Oscar cocktail party, Priyanka was missing but we got to see her at a another party.

Oscars 2017 just hours way and and India’s most famous exports to Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone are already making news with their glamorous appearances at its various events.

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a picture with the caption, “Squad Goals #ManPower #GlamSquad @sirjohnofficial @castillo_13 @kevinmichaelericson #chanel always,” and another one with the caption, “Thank u @chanelofficial #charlesfinch @georginachapmanmarchesa and #harveywinestein what an epic evening! #PreOscars.” And this is how we know that she too is enjoying the pre-Oscar parties.

On social media, we also got to see a few images of Priyanka Chopra wearing black, the same colour that Deepika wore at the pre-Oscar cocktail party, which also saw Hollywood celebs including last year’s Academy Award winner, Brie Larson, Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, Emma Stone and many more. While Deepika is attending the pre-awards parties, she has denied all reports of attending the prestigious awards, calling them all rumours.

Talking a little more about Priyanka’s Oscars 2017 plans, she has already shared a pic Mick Jagger, while on her way to the 89th Academy Awards. The Quantico star took to Instagram to share an image confirming that she is indeed attending the glamorous ceremony. However, the actor did not share the reason why she was with the Rock legend.

She then shared the news with the caption, “Change of plans ! Oscars here we come.. @mickjagger LA LA land…”

This will be the second year that Priyanka would be seen at the biggest night of Hollywood. Last year too, the Baywatch star attended the ceremony and also presented an award. She wore a beautiful nude white gown and was adjudged as one of the best dressed at the red carpet too. Further, she was quite a hit at the after party as well.

Priyanka is a regular at various Hollywood by events now, and has also received two People’s Choice Awards. She was there at the recent Golden Globes too in a spectacular gold number.

