Deepika Padukone bags new international film, defeats Priyanka Chopra in the race?

If the reports are to be believed, Deepika Padukone has pipped Priyanka to the post and will soon star in an Indo-Chinese project. If the reports are to be believed, Deepika Padukone has pipped Priyanka to the post and will soon star in an Indo-Chinese project.

Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone are the two shining names in our film fraternity at the moment. The two divas have taken India to the global platform with their Hollywood sojourn. While Priyanka is doing her ABC TV series Quantico and will make her Hollywood debut in Baywatch later this year; Deepika has already shown us her talents via her debut in Hollywood with xXx: Return of Xander Cage. But it seems Deepika is not ready to rest on her past laurels.

If the reports are to be believed, Deepika Padukone has pipped Priyanka to the post and will soon star in an Indo-Chinese project.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Buzz is that Bang Bang director Siddharth Anand is all set to begin work on his next, which is an Indo-Chinese project. The film is said to star Mermaid fame Chinese actor Deng Chao. A report by Filmfare quotes Sidharth as saying, “Yes, it’s a cross-cultural romance set in Beijing. I’m excited to explore and showcase another culture through this film. Our Chinese producers have suggested Deng Chao’s name but we will take a final call when I visit China.”

Siddharth also added, “The film will have an A-list actress who already has an international presence, so it could possibly be one of them.” As per the latest reports, we hear that Deepika has beaten Priyanka in this race and has bagged her second international project.

The Indo-Chinese project is tentatively called Love in Beijing and is apparently a love story between an Indian girl and a Chinese man.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone also attended Michael Kors’ show at the ongoing New York Fashion Week. The actoe wore a navy blue trench dress from Kors’ Spring 2017 collection. Deepika also shared a post saying, “Thank You @michaelkors for inviting me and congratulations on a spectacular show! ❤”

See Deepika Padukone’s post:

See a few pics of Deepika Padukone from Michael Kors’ show:

Deepika looked stunning!

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd