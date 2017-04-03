Deepika Padukone attends aarti at Rishikesh and the pics are really heartwarming

Deepika Padukone seemed to be completely engrossed in her devotion while performing the aarti. Deepika Padukone seemed to be completely engrossed in her devotion while performing the aarti.

Deepika Padukone may be a world-renowned actor who seemed to have gathered a lot of fans internationally after xXx: Return of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel but the girl has not forgotten her roots. At Rishikesh on Monday, she revealed her traditional side during the aarti session near the Ganga. Dressed in simple attire, the Chennai Express actor seemed to be completely engrossed in her devotion while performing the aarti.

Visiting the Ganga at Rishikesh and witnessing the aarti is a dream come true for many Indians, and but Deepika took time off from her busy schedule to do what many just keep wishing for. Deepika’s devotional side isn’t unknown. We see how she maintains a routine of visiting the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai before the release of all her films.

Deepika Padukone attends Ganga aarti in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/7r7U7LmECs — ANI (@ANI_news) April 3, 2017

She has a lot to thank for this year too. Deepika began her 2017 on a successful note, her Hollywood debut xXx: The Return of Xander Cage went on to become one of the highest grossers of the year. She may not have walked on the red carpet at the Oscar, but she was one of the actors from India who was invited to the after-party of the prestigious ceremony. She is presently one of the highest paid female actors in Bollywood who also has the highest number of brand endorsements in India. In 2016, Forbes listed her as one of the top 10 highest paid actresses hailing from India.

Deepika has also been one of the actors who defied the obvious when she opened up about her struggle with depression. She displayed herself as a real person, with real issues and received a lot of support for her decision to talk about something as sensitive as depression.

On the work front, after delivering her Hollywood debut in January, she is presently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, which has been under threat from the members of certain political organisations.

Also read: Deepika Padukone has highest number of brand endorsements in India after replacing Sonam Kapoor

First, they manhandled the director and later the set of the film was torched in Kolhapur. Deepika Padukone, however, refused to comment on this matter.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd