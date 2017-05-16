Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2017: Will Deepika leave her mark at Cannes? Here’s how her past choices have fared, see photos

Will Deepika Padukone be able to make a statement with her dress at Cannes? Will Deepika Padukone be able to make a statement with her dress at Cannes?

Every dress has a story. And when you choose to wear a particular ‘dress’ at world’s most glamourous film festival Cannes, it is bound to make some statements. All eyes will be on Deepika Padukone as she will walk the red carpet on May 17 at Cannes 2017. When Deepika first walked the red carpet in 2010, the actor was still a budding Bollywood star, new, young and less susceptible to criticism. Over the last few years, Deepika’s stardom has gained significant stature. Her recent appearance in Hollywood action flick xXx: Return of Xander Cage starring Vin Diesel made her a popular face across the world. So, Deepika’s choice of a particular outfit matters and it will surely accompany some noise. Will Deepika be able to make a statement with her dress at Cannes? While there is still some time left for Deepika to walk the red carpet, here’s a look at Deepika’s most talked about red carpet appearances:

Deepika Padukone’s Met Gala dress

Deepika Padukone wore a Tommy Hilfiger satin gown to attend Met Gala event. The actor’s dusky beauty was highlighted by this elegant gown. Deepika might have received a lukewarm response for choosing elegance over novelty (unlike Priyanka Chopra who stole the limelight from Deepika for her now-very-famous trenchcoat-gown), but her dress was the fifth most googled outfits from Met Gala night. A tweet by Google trends confirmed the same.

Deepika Padukone’s MTV EMA look

MTV European Music Awards was Deepika’s first major international red carpet debut. The actor wore a green thigh-high slit dress but received flak from foreign media. Daily Mail cited Deepika’s choice of green dress as ‘Bollywood blunder’. Deepika was also listed on newspaper’s worst dressed stars list. The newspaper described Deepika’s look as “Bollywood blunder: Indian actress Deepika Padukone may be stunning but her swamp green bralet and skirt combo did nothing for her sensational figure.” However, Deepika Padukone received a wave of support from Indian fans on social media.

Deepika Padukone at xXx: Return of Xander Cage premiere

Deepika’s choice of outfit at xXx: Return of Xander Cage Mumbai premiere was accompanied by a lot of noise. The event was attended by Vin Diesel and also saw a long list of Bollywood biggies. Did Deepika handle the pressure well? Deepika chose to wear a retro Naeem Khan golden sequin gown with a plunging neckline. The actor didn’t look much comfortable with this particular dress, something which happens rarely with Deepika. Some media outlets also suggested that she suffered from wardrobe malfunction during the event.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd