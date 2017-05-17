Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2017: Deepika’s first appearance at Cannes is fiery red. See photos, video

After her Hollywood debut in xXx: the return of Xander Cage, Deepika Padukone is set to make her red carpet debut at the Cannes 2017. After her Hollywood debut in xXx: the return of Xander Cage, Deepika Padukone is set to make her red carpet debut at the Cannes 2017.

Deepika Padukone is at the Cannes film festival and she is all set to make her red carpet debut at 70th Cannes festival. The Bollywood star revealed her first look for the fest and it is fiery red. From boomerang videos to her prep, Deepika has shared it all with her fans and we love what we see. Deepika is the first of Bollywood actresses to walk the Cannes red carpet. She will be followed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor.

When Deepika first attended the prestigious event in 2010, expectations weren’t soaring as high as this time. And why not, considering the way she has been keeping her fans hanging for the past few days, giving them a sneak peek into everything from her travel to France, to her stay and even clicks from her make-up session ahead of her big walk at Cannes.

The xXx: The Return of Xander Cage star is at Cannes as the brand ambassador of Loreal. Its official Twitter page gave a glimpse of Deepika’s look at the Cannes. Wait, doesn’t it remind you of the way Priyanka Chopra gave a glimpse of her Emmy ensemble last year? Deepika has chosen a red gown for her Cannes debut. Will she make a mark?

Check out the photos and clips shared by Loreal of Deepika Padukone’s look.

. @deepikapadukone on her way to the L’Oréal Beach Studio in a red outfit by Johanna Ortiz and Charlotte Olympia shoes. #LifeAtCannes pic.twitter.com/LoirA8NxMr — L’Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 17, 2017

. @DeepikaPadukone‘s Make Up Decode: Tint Caresse Lily Blossom, Silkissime Teal, Volume Million Mascara & Lumi Powder Neutral #LifeAtCannes pic.twitter.com/XXUVxza7fr — L’Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 17, 2017

Before leaving for Cannes, Deepika had said in an interview, “I am very, very excited. I am looking forward to the entire experience of being there and taking it all in.”

Check out some pictures and video as Deepika Padukone gets ready for the big event.

. @DeepikaPadukone strikes a fun pose for her fans, giving an exclusive peek into her #LifeAtCannes! Tell us what you think about it! pic.twitter.com/7MwYmJer5Q — L’Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 17, 2017

Vivid strokes of turquoise on eyes that could kill! Here’s @deepikapadukone getting ready for her first red carpet appearance! #LifeAtCannes pic.twitter.com/e2psj7gbeY — L’Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 17, 2017

. @deepikapadukone looking radiant on her first morning in Cannes, as she soaks up the sun by the French Riviera. #LifeAtCannes pic.twitter.com/Ly2kQTK1f4 — L’Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 17, 2017

The Cannes Film Festival, which begins today, will go on till May 28. Reports claim that Cannes regular Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will also walk the red carpet on May 19-20, while Sonam Kapoor will make it to the event on May 21-22. Shruti Hasan will be there too to promote her film, Sanghamitra.

