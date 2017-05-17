Latest News

Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2017: Deepika’s first appearance at Cannes is fiery red. See photos, video

Cannes 2017: Deepika Padukone reveals her first look for the Cannes film festival and it is red-hot. Check out Deepika Padukone's Cannes appearance here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 17, 2017 3:02 pm
deepika padukone, deepika padukone cannes, deepika padukone cannes 2017, deepika padukone cannes pics, deepika padukone cannes images, deepika padukone cannes red carpet, deepika padukone red carpet cannes 2017 After her Hollywood debut in xXx: the return of Xander Cage, Deepika Padukone is set to make her red carpet debut at the Cannes 2017.

Deepika Padukone is at the Cannes film festival and she is all set to make her red carpet debut at 70th Cannes festival. The Bollywood star revealed her first look for the fest and it is fiery red. From boomerang videos to her prep, Deepika has shared it all with her fans and we love what we see. Deepika is the first of Bollywood actresses to walk the Cannes red carpet. She will be followed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor.

When Deepika first attended the prestigious event in 2010, expectations weren’t soaring as high as this time. And why not, considering the way she has been keeping her fans hanging for the past few days, giving them a sneak peek into everything from her travel to France, to her stay and even clicks from her make-up session ahead of her big walk at Cannes.

Also read | As Deepika Padukone gets ready to debut at Cannes 2017, a glimpse at her travel diaries. See photos

The xXx: The Return of Xander Cage star is at Cannes as the brand ambassador of Loreal. Its official Twitter page gave a glimpse of Deepika’s look at the Cannes. Wait, doesn’t it remind you of the way Priyanka Chopra gave a glimpse of her Emmy ensemble last year? Deepika has chosen a red gown for her Cannes debut. Will she make a mark?

Check out the photos and clips shared by Loreal of Deepika Padukone’s look.

Before leaving for Cannes, Deepika had said in an interview, “I am very, very excited. I am looking forward to the entire experience of being there and taking it all in.”

Check out some pictures and video as Deepika Padukone gets ready for the big event.

The Cannes Film Festival, which begins today, will go on till May 28. Reports claim that Cannes regular Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will also walk the red carpet on May 19-20, while Sonam Kapoor will make it to the event on May 21-22. Shruti Hasan will be there too to promote her film, Sanghamitra.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. T
    Tejal Dixit
    May 17, 2017 at 2:25 pm
    Horrible!
    Reply

    Best of Express

    Buzzing Now

    Top News

    May 17: Latest News