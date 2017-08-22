VIDEOS| Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s intimate moments put an end to breakup rumours

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted getting close on their dinner date. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted getting close on their dinner date.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s relationship has dominated gossip columns. For gossip mongers, the couple has broken up several times and have chosen their separate ways in life. But none of it affected the Bajirao Mastani actors. In fact, the duo has been painting the town red with their love for each other. Few days back, a picture of them together went viral on social media. In the picture, Befikre actor Ranveer was seen kissing his lady love without caring much about the world. The fans of the actors who love to see them together went gaga over the photo.

A day later, photographers spotted the lovely couple together on a dinner date. And now, several videos of their outing are going viral as fans of the actors have posted them on social media. In the videos that have surfaced on the internet, we see the couple getting cosy. While Deepika is all smiles with Ranveer by her side, Ranveer cannot stop himself from embracing Deepika. From the video, it seems the couple remained unaware of the presence of cameras around them. But definitely for the fans who love to see them together, the video has come as a jackpot. The videos are a testimony to their genuine friendship and immense comfort level.

However, a few reports have been doing the rounds that the PDA of the lovebirds has left filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali fuming as he doesn’t want another controversy around his period-drama Padmavati which stars the duo in pivotal roles. This is the third time that the actors are collaborating with the ace filmmaker. Earlier, they have worked together in Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani.

Check out some more photos of Deepika and Ranveer

Though we could not verify these reports individually but after watching Deepika-Ranveer’s lovey-dovey moments, we wish the actors make it official and silence the haters for once and for all.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd