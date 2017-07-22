Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan’s period gangster film to release in October?

Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan’s upcoming movie gets a release date? Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan’s upcoming movie gets a release date?

Deepika Padukone might be busy with Padmavati currently, but her next Bollywood project has already piqued the interest of fans. The period gangster film will star Irrfan Khan in the lead role opposite Deepika and the film is being directed by Honey Trehan. After introducing director Abhishek Chaubey with Udta Punjab, Vishal Bharadwaj has now decided to foot the bill for another debut director. On Saturday, media reports of the film releasing on October 2, 2018 went viral on social media.

Based on Femme Fatale, a part of S Hussain Zaidi’s novel titled, “Mafia Queens of Mumbai” it narrates the tale of Rahima Khan, who had decided to kill the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Popularly referred to as Sapna Didi, she decided to take revenge for her husband’s death caused by Dawood. Only, the underworld king found out about her plan, and killed her before she could execute her plan.

In an interview with Indian Express, the director had said, “It’s been written by Vishal sir, and is also being produced by him. I am directing it, and it stars Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan. Hopefully, we’ll start shooting in January next year.”

Vishal Bharadwaj, the writer and producer of the film said in an interview to IANS, “I think Deepika is one the finest actresses that we have in the country. She is a rare combination of superstar and good actor. It’s a rare combination that a performer is a superstar and at the same time has great acting abilities. Deepika is one of them.”

He had then added, “I am more excited for my friend Honey Trehan who has been with me for last 20 years and he is very lucky that in his first film itself, he has got such fabulous cast. I am so happy and excited to produce this film. The film will go on floors in January.”

