Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan in Sapna Didi confirms director Honey Trehan

Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan will share screen space once again in Vishal Bhardwaj’s production venture Sapna Didi. Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan will share screen space once again in Vishal Bhardwaj’s production venture Sapna Didi.

Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan’s breezy chemistry in Piku had enthralled the audience. Now, the duo will share screen space once again in Vishal Bhardwaj’s production venture Sapna Didi, which will be directed by Honey Trehan.

On casting the duo for his film, Trehan said, “Deepika and Irrfan are the final leads of the film. However, right now it is too early to talk about anything else about the film. And about casting the two, of course you choose an actor or actors, because they will be able to portray the roles well, and do justice to their characters. That’s the same rule for every film and a case for every filmmaker.”

We hear Deepika is preparing for Sapna Didi already. She has been learning how to hold and use a gun. But, she will start shooting only after she wraps up Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati.

Irrfan Khan, on the other hand, is starting his schedule for Ronnie Screwvala-backed comedy along with Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar.

Shooting for Sapna Didi will start early next year. The film is apparently based on investigative journalist-turned-author Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

From what we know, the film will be based on the life of a female gangster Sapna Didi who had planned Dawood Ibrahim’s execution during a cricket match in Sharjah to avenge her husband Mehmood Kaliya’s death. Unfortunately for her, Dawood had already known of her plans, and killed her days before she could get to him.

All in all, the film will reportedly be a gangster film with Deepika portraying a negative lead for the first time in her career.

