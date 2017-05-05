Deepika Padukone about Katrina Kaif: I have always appreciated and admired her

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif bury the hatchet with this exchange. Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif bury the hatchet with this exchange.

Actress Deepika Padukone has said that the compliments Katrina Kaif gave her, for her look in the song from Raabta, makes her feel good. Deepika, 31, says she has always admired Katrina for her hardwork and dedication. “I think compliments are always great especially when it comes from your contemporaries, it is even better. Thank you for that. I have always appreciated and admired her in her life and career. “I am sure it’s not been an easy journey and I have always appreciated and admired that,” Deepika said.

This comes as a surprise, especially after the two didn’t share good vibes because of actor Ranbir Kapoor. So, hearing Katrina Kaif’s comment about the Padmavati star’s look in Raabta was intriguing. Now, with Deepika reacting so positively, looks like the two leading ladies of Bollywood have maybe decided to call a time out and bury the hatchet.

Deepika was also asked about the massive success of Baahubali: The Conclusion, to which she said, “The possibilities are endless and limitless that’s the reason I do a film like xXx: Return Of Xander Cage and Priyanka Chopra does what she is doing (referring to Hollywood projects) as there is no limit to creativity. Whether it is us representing India globally or a Baahubali which is a regional film that is breaking barriers and crossing boundaries and become a success it shows the possibilities are endless.”

On the work front, Deepika is currently working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial Padmavati opposite Shahid Kapoor. Her alleged boyfriend Ranveer Singh is also a part of this film.

(With inputs from PTI)

