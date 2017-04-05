Deepak Tijori’s wife Shivani Tomar lashes out: My husband has crossed all limits

Deepak Tijori’s wife Shivani Tomar is positive that truth shall prevail. Deepak Tijori’s wife Shivani Tomar is positive that truth shall prevail.

Trouble for actor-turned-filmmaker Deepak Tijori doesn’t seem to end anytime soon. As the reports about his wife Shivani Tomar throwing him out of the house after his alleged extramarital affair surfaced in the media, his sister-in-law denied the claims saying, “Deepak very much has his own house so don’t believe everything you read.” As Shivani filed a case for maintenance for herself and her 21-year-old daughter Samara, Deepak filed a case against his wife of 22 years claiming that she never legally divorced her first husband, making her marriage to him null and void under the law. But the Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar actor remained unavailable to confirm the news.

Now his wife Shivani has come out in public to talk about her grievances. “Deepak Tijori, my husband of 22-plus years and the father of our young daughter has crossed all limits and has over-stepped the domains of decency, morality, sensitivity, sensibility and above all, the premises of every legality. I choose not to speak at all, simply because the matter between us, is subjudice,” Shivani told DNA. Adding to it she said, “As an honest and responsible litigant, I have nothing to hide or fear. Let the courts decide based on the facts. I am positive that truth shall prevail.”

While filing the case, Shivani claimed that she is a “deserted wife” who cannot maintain her and her daughter’s expenses. The case is being fought in Family Court, Bandra. Commenting on Deepak’s case of ‘nullity’ against Shivani, Shivani’s sister Kunika Lal who is a singer by profession told indianexpress.com, “How is it possible that they were not married legally? And even if he was still married to her first husband, why would he keep quiet for so long? They have a 21-year-old daughter together!”

