Deepak Tijori’s wife Shivani throws him out, he realises they are not even married? Her sister opens up

Deepak Tijori’s life has apparently hit the doldrums and the yesteryear’s actor-director is making news all of a sudden. Reports emerged that Deepak Tijori has been thrown out of his home by wife Shivani who believes he is having an extramarital affair. The actor is known for his roles in films such as Aashiqui and Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikander. According to a Spotboye report, Deepak has been living with friends or paid guest accommodations as Shivani had ensured he has no access to his home. However, allegedly the twist in the tale came when Deepak realised via his counsellor that he and Shivani are not even legally married. Deepak and Shivani have a 21-year-old daughter Samara. Reportedly, Shivani never legally divorced her first husband, making her marriage to Deepak null and void under the law.

Shivani, who is a fashion designer, has filed a case for maintenance, claiming she is a “deserted wife” who cannot maintain her and her daughter’s expenses. Deepak has allegedly filed another case of ‘nullity’ against Shivani. The battle is being fought in Family Court, Bandra.

To confirm this, we tried getting in touch with Deepak Tijori himself, but he was not available for comment. We got in touch with his sister-in-law Kunika Lal who is a singer by profession​.

She told indianexpress.com, “Deepak very much has his own house so don’t don’t believe everything you read, and yes there is trouble between my sister Shivani and Deepak, but we don’t discuss personal matters like that. But how is it possible that they were not married legally? And even if he was still married to her first husband, why would he keep quiet for so long? They have a 21-year-old daughter together! It is just some baseless media conspiracy that is going on, and I would like to urge you that you guys not write such stories without any proof. This matter involves their daughter in it, so show some sensitivity. Also, there is a court case going on, and it is best to wait for the judgement.”

