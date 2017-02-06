Dear Zindagi deleted scenes: Shah Rukh Khan narrates a beautiful inspiring story to Alia Bhatt. Watch video

You won’t mind the two deleted scenes from the much-loved slice of life movie, Dear Zindagi. You won’t mind the two deleted scenes from the much-loved slice of life movie, Dear Zindagi.

Dear Zindagi makers have released some beautiful deleted scenes that can get you through your hard tiring day. Shah Rukh Khan regales a colourful account of an old tale to Alia Bhatt in a desolate wilderness of Goa. For the uninitiated, Alia plays a confused, lost 25-year old professional and is desperately looking for an anchor to sail through the turbulent waters of life. She meets a rather dashing life coach Jehangir Khan, played by Shah Rukh Khan who teaches Alia ways to see the brighter side of life.

A long conversation with a beautiful stranger can sometimes act as a palliative for our little heavy sorrows. We sometimes want to be soaked in the wilderness of long summer days and feel a throbbing tiredness in our bodies. And we often want to get lost in the labyrinth of a long long story to find ourselves again. We all are looking for a refuge or a shelter where we can escape from the burden of our own numbness.

Watch Dear Zindagi deleted scene

It has become sort of a trend for the makers to release the deleted scenes or songs after the film has been released. However, you won’t mind the two deleted scenes from the much-loved slice of life movie, Dear Zindagi.

In one deleted scene, we are transported to the sheer wilderness of Goa. Jehangir and Kaira are roaming casually in the ruin of a monument. Jehangir narrates a story about the place, ” Many years ago a woman from Brazil came to Goa. Her father wanted to marry a stranger. The woman didn’t want to marry and flees her home and landed here. However, to protect her identity as a woman, she impersonated herself as a man and started serving in the Portuguese army as a man. She fought many battles. However, she got badly injured. Destiny had her meet a doctor from the army, who didn’t reveal her identity. The woman felt sheer relief and feel in love with the doctor.”

Jehangir asks Kaira if she understands the point of the story. When Kiara gives him a nod of disagreement, Jehangir says, “One has to fight the ghosts of fears to feel free. Only you can take the journey of finding yourself.”

In another deleted scene, we see Alia boarding a flight where she has an argument with a fellow passenger. This scene is a beautiful mix of vulnerability and self-assurance that one young person feels in the face of small tussles with life.

Watch another deleted scene from Dear Zindagi

Dear Zindagi which released in November last year won hearts for the powerful performance of Alia Bhatt. It also got her several awards and nominations for the same. Even Shah Rukh Khan’s extended cameo in the film was not worth a

